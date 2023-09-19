Stealth is one of the main characteristics of the ultra-modern F-35 fighter aircraft. But that high ability to remain undetected seems to be working against him after an incident that occurred in the southeastern United States.

One of these US Navy fighter planes has been missing since Sunday afternoon, after it suffered an “mishap” while on a flight in the state of South Carolina.

The pilot, whose name has not been identified, managed to eject and descended on a parachute. He is hospitalized and in stable condition, according to a statement from Joint Base Charleston.

However, the aircraft continued to fly autonomously, informally known as a “zombie state,” until it finally crashed to the ground, it is believed.

The problem is that the military authorities do not know where the remains are.

Joint Base Charleston posted a message on social media asking for the public’s help in locating it: “Emergency response teams are still trying to locate the F-35,” it said.

“The public is asked to cooperate with military and civilian authorities as the effort continues.”

Based on the last known location of the aircraft, searches are underway in Lakes Moultrie and Marion, near the base, in cooperation with aeronautical authorities and the US Air Force.

An advanced aircraft

The F-35B Lightning II is an advanced military fighter manufactured by Lockheed Martin. Its structure, sensors and systems are designed to operate without being detected by enemy radar.

The US Navy used it for the first time in combat in Afghanistan in 2018. It costs about US$80 million, one of the most expensive in the world.

According to Lockheed Martin, the F-35 represents a qualitative leap in air dominance capabilities.

They point out that it is a fifth-generation fighter “that combines advanced stealth with combat speed and agility, sensor fusion and advanced sustainment.”

“Missions traditionally carried out by a small number of specialized aircraft – such as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and electronic attack missions – can now be carried out by a squadron of F-35s, bringing new capabilities to many allied forces.” , they point out.

The Marine Corps said in a statement to the BBC that its knowledge of the incident was “limited” at the moment and that it was still trying to gather more information.

He added that the mishap is “under investigation” amid questions as to why his transponder – the device that emits a location signal – was not operating.

A second F-35 believed to have been flying at the same time as the missing one returned safely to the base in Charleston, Maj. Melanie Salinas told the Associated Press.

In 2018, the US military temporarily grounded its entire fleet of F-35 fighter jets after an accident also occurred in South Carolina.

