Marcelo Ebrard, during a press conference in Mexico City, on September 11.

Former Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard has announced the creation of a civil association to organize his supporters and give rise to what he called a political movement. Ebrard has not formalized his departure from Morena, so he will lead his new formation still as a member of the guinda party. The group will be called El Camino de México AC, a name taken from the title of the former chancellor’s autobiography published this year. Some 800 people signed the birth of the new organization in a closed-door event in Xochimilco, in Mexico City. “What we are forming today is a civil association, it is not a party, I clarify, because parties cannot be formed right now. Why do we form an association? It is the way to organize ourselves, we are a political movement, that is what we are, but we need to have our own form of organization, and the steps we take will belong to the movement,” Ebrard said before his audience.

The former secretary’s announcement implies, for now, the creation of a current or faction within Morena, something that is prohibited by the party’s Statutes. Ebrard marked his distance from Morena after the internal process in which Claudia Sheinbaum was declared the winner and designated as a candidate for the presidency of the Republic. Since then, the former official has shown signs of breaking up, without consummating it. He has already filed a challenge before the Morena Honesty and Justice Commission and said that whether he remains in the party will depend on its result. In various interviews he has assured that his goal is to appear on next year’s presidential ballot. The question is how he will achieve it. The deadline to run as an independent candidate has already expired, as has the period for the creation of new political parties. The options are few.

The former chancellor has maintained an open dialogue with the Citizen Movement (MC), a party for which he once ran as a candidate for deputy. This Monday’s announcement, in which deputies and senators were present, not only from Morena, has served as a means of contact to keep its bases active and at the same time has been a demonstration of political muscle. The new AC will help Ebrard to sustain a tour of several states, where the former secretary seeks to carry out what has become his crusade: the denunciation of internal irregularities for the presidential candidacy, the demand that these anomalies be recognize and amend, the moral voice that Morena, the party founded by Andrés Manuel López Obrador, must banish the corrupt practices of other formations from its blood.

“They will never beat us,” Ebrard told his bases this Monday. “It is our movement and we are going to get to where we want to go, that is the path of Mexico.” The former chancellor has asked his supporters to be patient and not lose heart. “These things take time,” he added. “I will never let you down, we are saying it here, we are going to do it,” he promised. The Marcelists rose from among the chairs and chanted “president!” several times, raising their fists and giving applause and shouts of triumph.

