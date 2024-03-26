ANDThe United States Government announced this Tuesday that it will provide about 10 million dollars in aid to the security forces of Haiti, in the midst of the political, social and violence crisis that the Caribbean country is going through.

In a statement, the White House reported the approval of the measure, which allows items, services and resources from any Government agency to be used to “fight crime and drug trafficking” in Haiti.

Police guard this Tuesday the exterior of the Carrefour Aéroport police station, which was set on fire last night by gang members, in Port-au-Prince (Haiti). Photo:Johnson Sabin. EFE

“With the measure we seek to help the country restore order, the rule of law and protect its citizens,” explained White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in statements to reporters.

The US has evacuated more than 160 of its nationals from Haiti, given the escalation of violence by gangs, which already control more than 80% of Port-au-Prince, the country's capital, according to UN data.

Last Thursday the list of those who will be part of the Presidential Council that must take the reins of the country once the resignation of the Haitian Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, has become effective, and prepare the way for the holding of presidential elections.

Since last weekend, Law enforcement forces carry out operations against gangs in the Port-au-Prince metropolitan areawhich have resulted in the death of several gang members and the seizure of weapons of war.

Jimmy Cherizier, nicknamed 'Barbecue'. Photo:AFP

