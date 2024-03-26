lThe Guatemalan immigration authorities prevented the entry of a Colombian with a current terrorism alert and that a week ago he was deported from the United States, according to information from this Tuesday.

The Guatemalan Migration Institute (IGM) said this Tuesday that the entry of the South American was prohibited after a alert detected using a biometric system which was donated to the Central American country by the United States.

Guatemala's immigration authorities have reinforced their security measures for the Holy Week period, when hundreds of travelers arrive in the Central American country to visit its tourist centers.

The Colombian, 37 years old, is originally from Cali, he had already been deported to his country by US authorities on March 18 for “terrorist threats.”

Guatemala uses the biometric system to detect alerts against terrorist suspects, rapists, human traffickers and other people who They threaten national security.

On March 5, the authorities prohibited the entry of a 31-year-old American for having been convicted in his country of child sexual abuse.

The citizen arrived in Guatemala on a flight from Los Angeles, California, and when approaching immigration control and registering his entry The alert against him was detected and he was returned to the United States.

From January 1 to March 4 of this year, according to the immigration authorities, 776 foreigners were not admitted to Guatemala for various reasons, while throughout last year there were 4,099.

EFE