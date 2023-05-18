The Government of President Joe Biden announced this Thursday that has updated the process for reviewing applications for the reception program for migrants from Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Haitidue to the large number of requests it has received.

(We recommend: This is the situation at the US border a week after the end of Title 42)

The temporary program grants air permits per month to the United States to 30,000 migrants from those four nations who have sponsors in the country who will support them financially.

(Also read: Ten things you should know before applying for your visa to the United States for the first time)

Starting Wednesday, the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) began randomly selecting approximately half of the monthly total of applications, regardless of the date of receipt, the agency explained in a statement.

The other half of the monthly total will be reviewed based on when the application was filed, prioritizing older cases, as was done previously.

(Also: US Says Migrant Inflows From Mexico Drop After End of Title 42)

USCIS updated the process because the number of sponsors who have filed Form I-134A “is significantly greater than the 30,000 monthly travel authorizations available.”

The goal of this change in the review process “is to maintain a meaningful and equal opportunity for all applicants” to present their case, the agency said.

(You can read: Learn what the United States strategy will be after the end of Title 42)

Migrants cross the Rio Grande to try to enter the United States.

In addition, warned that it does not accept more than one request for each case.

Applicants and sponsors can check the progress of their cases on the agency’s website.

The Biden Government implemented the program in October 2022 for Venezuelans and in January 2023 added applicants from Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua.

Last April, 28,738 migrants from the four countries entered the US thanks to this program, according to figures from the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP).

EFE