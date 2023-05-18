Hints Is your holiday falling apart due to illness? This is how you choose the right cancellation insurance

The holiday pay is almost in. So the trip can be booked, let the anticipation begin. But wait a minute, what about that cancellation insurance? Be sure to read the fine print, emphasizes insurance expert Bas Knoppert of Independer. ,,That prevents you from having an insurance policy that does not pay out if, for example, you have two broken legs.” Five questions about cancellation insurance.