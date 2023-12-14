Through their official accounts on social networks, Starbucks announced that it will hold a holiday promotion. In the remainder of the year, Those who purchase certain products during the weekend will have the possibility of receiving a free hot chocolate. This initiative will be applied in all stores in the United States and will last until the end of 2023.

As Christmas and New Year approaches, brands and companies usually launch all kinds of promotions and initiatives to encourage consumption. In this context, customers can benefit from discounts and even free products under certain conditions. The latter is what happens with the coffee sales company, which proposed different promotions.

Starbucks launched a free hot chocolate promotion

According to the publication made by the official Starbucks account on Instagram, Hot Chocolate Cheer Weekends offer a free small-sized hot chocolate with the purchase of any large-sized beverage. This began the weekend of December 9 and 10 and will continue until the end of the year.

Although it is not specified in the post, the offer would be available at all of the company's US locations., which were presented in the text as “participating US stores.” In addition, it was also clarified that the promotion applies to purchases made in person in stores and is not available for home delivery. The units available for this initiative are limited and will be delivered until they are sold out.

This offer joins other initiatives that Starbucks recently launched during the holidays. One of the most popular was the 50 percent discount for members of Rewards to buy drinks during the Thursday afternoons in December.