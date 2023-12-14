The team Racing Fields has announced the signing of the Colombian pilot Sebas Montoya to complete the driver line-up for the 2024 FIA Formula 3 season, alongside Oliver Goethe and Mari Boya.

Montoya, son of former Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya, He was born in Miami (United States) and began his karting journey in 2013 at 8 years old. After eight seasons in different karting categories, which include triumphs such as the ROK the Río – Junior ROK in 2018, the Colombian driver made the jump to single-seaters in 2020.

Sebastián Montoya, Colombian pilot, son of Juan Pablo Montoya. Photo: Dutch Photo Agency. Red Bull Content Pool.

The driver has participated in a good number of formula championships such as the Italian F4 Championship, the Formula Regional European Championship or, more recently, FIA Formula 3. Precisely its debut in this last championship occurred in 2022 at the hands of Racing Fields and scoring points in those first two races in Zandvoort.

In addition, he has also competed in some endurance events both in Europe and in the United States, establishing himself as a true all-rounder and a highly versatile driver.

The new Campos Racing signing has already completed the post-season tests with the Spanish team, in which Montoya did a great job in preparation for the 2024 season. Finally, Montoya also recently participated in the F3 Macau Grand Prix defending the colors of Campos Racing.

Adrian Campos, team director, indicated that “it is fantastic to be able to welcome Sebas to Campos Racing for next year. He is a driver of great talent, as he demonstrated when he debuted with us in FIA Formula 3 and we are going to work as hard as possible to that can demonstrate its true potential.

“Sebas already made a great impression on us in the post-season tests and the best of his sporting career is yet to come. Sebas, Oliver and Mari are three young drivers, but at the same time they have a lot of experience.”he added.

For his part, Sebas Motoya indicated that “I am delighted to return to Campos Racing. Since my return to the team we have had a great learning curve during the collective tests.”

Sebastián Montoya on his car in F3.

“Although Macau did not give us the results we wanted, the potential is there and the important thing is to be able to maximize our options. We know that we have a competitive car, enough to be in the points regularly and hopefully we can fight for podiums and triumphs,” he concluded.

With information from EFE.

