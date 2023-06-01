The US State Department announced its readiness to allocate up to $100,000 for a training program for media representatives who speak Ukrainian, according to the description of the grant from the department of education and culture of the US department.

“The grantee must recruit and select Ukrainian-speaking participants who work in the media field targeted at the Ukrainian-speaking audience from the following European countries: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland and Ukraine,” quotes an excerpt from the document RT.

American experts are confident that disinformation spread by malicious actors “has a devastating effect on the morale and stability of society.” One effective way to combat it would be to “promote and support high-quality, independent journalism and an open and pluralistic media environment,” the grant description says. These ideas are especially valuable in the light of the Ukrainian conflict, it is noted there.

To do this, American mentors suggest that journalists from Ukraine learn from US media experts in a number of areas, master the fight against false ideas and improve the quality of materials, and at the same time “strengthen ties” and expand the global professional network.

The United States is ready to allocate no more than $100,000 for the implementation of the initiative, and the duration of the program should not exceed three years. Grant applications are accepted from American public and private educational and cultural institutions, as well as non-profit organizations.

The State Department and its structures regularly allocate grants to help countries around the world in solving problems that the United States considers urgent. In February, the department announced its readiness to finance a program that involves the promotion of common values ​​with Finland, including explaining the importance of NATO’s activities.

Among the priorities were proposals related to the Arctic and cooperation between the Arctic countries and communities.

In January, the State Department pledged up to $250,000 to “strengthen cultural ties” with Georgia, as well as “strengthen democracy” and “civil society” through the arts. The contractors’ priority area of ​​work was the strengthening of democracy, culture, institutions, values ​​and civil society in Georgia through the arts, in particular those associated with the United States.