The United States of America will be able to quickly respond to the possible presence of Russian forces in Cuba if they see changes in this direction. This was stated by the official representative of the US State Department, Ned Price, writes TASS.

Thus, he commented on the possibility of deploying Russian weapons in Latin America in response to the expansion of the military presence of Western countries.

Now this is in the category of empty threats, so I’m not going to consider hypothetical assumptions. But, again, if we see that something like this is being implemented, we will react decisively Ned Price US State Department official

The threat of sanctions

Price also noted that Washington is calling on international partners to stop buying weapons from Russia. According to him, the United States expects states to avoid large purchases of Russian weapons systems so as not to fall under US sanctions.

Earlier, the director of the Institute of the USA and Canada (RAS), Valery Garbuzov, said that Latin American countries would not agree to the deployment of Russian weapons on their territory. He explained that Cuba and Venezuela, which are under US sanctions, will not want to worsen relations with the United States, and the deployment of Russian missiles will only tighten the sanctions regime. A similar opinion was also expressed by Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the National Research University Higher School of Economics and Valdai Club expert.

At the same time, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov noted: we must not forget that Cuba and Venezuela are sovereign countries, and they themselves have the right to decide whose military bases they are ready to place on their territory.

There is an alternative

According to Alexander Perendzhiev, a military political scientist, associate professor of the Department of Political Science and Sociology at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, by remaining within its borders, Russia only exposes itself to greater danger. He explained that ensuring national security meant not only protection and defense, but also the ability to counterattack and deliver preemptive strikes.

Back in 2015, after our troops were brought into Syria, Putin said that terrorists should be destroyed at distant approaches. The same principle applies to NATO and the Americans. Alexander PerendzhievPolitical scientist

The expert also noted that military-technical cooperation may involve other aspects. In particular, Russia, upon agreement, can place in Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba not missiles, but points for supplying the navy and military space forces, he specified. “Our planes will be able to stop there, for example, for repairs and perform certain combat missions. And just in close proximity to the United States,” said Perendzhiev.

Earlier, sources of The New York Times reported that Russia would be ready to place nuclear missiles closer to the United States. The authors of the publication compared this scenario with the Caribbean crisis of the 1960s, when the USSR deployed nuclear weapons in Cuba.

Information about the deployment of Russian military bases or weapons in Latin America has not been confirmed by officials. At the same time, the Foreign Ministry noted that Russia could carry out “activities along the lines of the navy” if the United States provokes it. The deployment of military bases in Venezuela is also considered such an event.