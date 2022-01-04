The United States needs nuclear weapons to bring stability to the world. This was announced on January 3 by a representative of the State Department, commenting on a joint statement by Russia, China, the United States, Great Britain and France on the inadmissibility of nuclear war.

“We do not retain nuclear weapons to fight and win wars. We have it to preserve peace and stability in a world where others [страны] may try to use force or threaten to launch a nuclear strike in order to undermine the values, security and sovereignty of the United States, its allies and partners, “the newspaper quotes the diplomat Politico…

According to the publication, the US authorities this month may publish an updated nuclear doctrine of the country.

As journalists note, at the beginning of 2021, the administration of US President Joe Biden sought to limit the US nuclear arsenal, confirming the policy of non-use of nuclear weapons first.

“But the growing arms race with China and Russia may nullify these plans,” – follows from the material.

Earlier Monday, the Kremlin’s website published a joint statement by the leaders of the five nuclear powers, in which Russia, China, the United States, France and the United Kingdom confirmed that nuclear weapons were not aimed at each other or any other state, and also pledged to prevent unintended or unauthorized use. nuclear arsenals.

Country leaders also recognized the importance of non-proliferation, disarmament and arms control commitments and pledged to commitments under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Vyacheslav Nikonov, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma’s international affairs committee, called the joint statement a historic event, since in recent years the impression was created that the leaders of the five nuclear powers were unable to agree on anything.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that the statement was prepared at the initiative of Moscow and included the idea of ​​”the inadmissibility of any war between nuclear states.”

The head of the UN General Assembly, Abdullah Shahid, also welcomed the leaders’ statement. Its official representative, Polina Kubiak, called “commitment to the obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT)” the correct message to the entire planet.