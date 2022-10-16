“I wasn’t the only one who thought it was a mistake,” he added in a speech while visiting Oregon.

The White House declined to comment on Terrace’s problems, and when asked about the strength of the dollar, Biden said, “I’m not worried about the strength of the dollar. I’m worried about the rest of the world.”

Britain’s new finance minister Jeremy Hunt said earlier on Saturday that some taxes would be raised and tough spending decisions needed to be made, noting that Truss had made mistakes as she tried to keep the job she held just over a month ago.

In an effort to calm financial markets, Terrace fired Finance Minister Kwasi Kwartang and scrapped provisions from their controversial economic programme.

With opinion polls showing support for both the ruling Conservative Party and the prime minister personally waning, Terrace is counting on Hunt to help salvage her premiership less than 40 days into office.

The Sunday Times said Hunt would cancel more of the original Terrace package by delaying a planned reduction in the basic rate of income tax as part of a desperate attempt to balance it.

The newspaper quoted Britain’s independent Financial Supervisory Authority as saying in a draft forecast that there could be a gap of 72 billion pounds ($ 80 billion) in the public finances by 2027-2028, which is worse than what economists expected.

Truss won the leadership contest to replace Boris Johnson under a program that includes deep tax cuts to stimulate growth, which Quarting announced last month. But the absence of any details on how the cuts will be financed has sent markets crashing.