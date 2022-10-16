The Murcia that we do not see
An unprecedented regulation from a century ago organized the prosperous silk business in the city
With the asshole, as our grandparents well knew, one did not play. Because of the cocoon of silk, which some cheesy called capillo for obvious and cheesy reasons, just like the fantastic hijuela, depended on living badly or well or going hungry.
It was the old silk industry that Murcia lost for not knowing how to reinvent such a lucrative business.
