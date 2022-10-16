One of the few photographs that exist of the old and unfinished Rambla market, later rebuilt and currently called Saavedra Fajardo.

With the asshole, as our grandparents well knew, one did not play. Because of the cocoon of silk, which some cheesy called capillo for obvious and cheesy reasons, just like the fantastic hijuela, depended on living badly or well or going hungry.

It was the old silk industry that Murcia lost for not knowing how to reinvent such a lucrative business.