The US prepares for the arrival of Venezuelans with a new immigration process

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
This year all previous records have been broken in terms of the arrest of illegal immigrants in the US.
This year all previous records have been broken in terms of arresting illegals in the US.
It is a new model that allows the legal entry of citizens of the Latin nation.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 23, 2022, 05:02 PM
“Today, less than a week after the launch of the program, the first four Venezuelan citizens arrived at US airports in a safe, orderly and legal manner“, reported the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) through its website.
(Extremist Candidates, the Profile of Republicans in the US Legislatures)
This department claims that thanks to this newly designed model, the irregular entry of migrants from the nation of Simón Bolívar has been reduced by 85%which, according to them, “shows that when there is a lawful and orderly way, people will be less willing to put their lives in the hands of traffickers.”
In the same way, they revealed that the entry of hundreds of Venezuelans whose candidacy has been previously examined is already being advanced.
(Read: Committee investigating assault on Capitol Hill formally summons Trump to testify)
The first migrants to benefit from this initiative were two Mexicans, a Guatemalan and a Peruvian who arrived by plane.
However, the DHS highlights that this It does not mean that joint operations with Mexico to attack criminal organizations will cease. engaged in human trafficking.
More news
October 23, 2022, 05:02 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#prepares #arrival #Venezuelans #immigration #process
Leave a Reply