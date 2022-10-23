The US prepares for the arrival of Venezuelans with a new immigration process

“Today, less than a week after the launch of the program, the first four Venezuelan citizens arrived at US airports in a safe, orderly and legal manner“, reported the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) through its website.

This department claims that thanks to this newly designed model, the irregular entry of migrants from the nation of Simón Bolívar has been reduced by 85%which, according to them, “shows that when there is a lawful and orderly way, people will be less willing to put their lives in the hands of traffickers.”

In the same way, they revealed that the entry of hundreds of Venezuelans whose candidacy has been previously examined is already being advanced.

The first migrants to benefit from this initiative were two Mexicans, a Guatemalan and a Peruvian who arrived by plane.

However, the DHS highlights that this It does not mean that joint operations with Mexico to attack criminal organizations will cease. engaged in human trafficking.

