Monday, October 24, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Boca Juniors, with a great goal from Sebastian Villa, champion: River shook his hand

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 23, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Sebastian Villa

Sebastián Villa celebrates with Boca.

Sebastián Villa celebrates with Boca.

The xeneize team was crowned this Sunday in Argentine soccer.

Boca Juniors was crowned champion of Argentine soccer after drawing 2-2 against Independiente at La Bombonera, and after Racing missed a penalty at the end against River Plate.

The title had Colombian color: Sebastian Villa he scored Boca’s key goal, from a free kick. Meanwhile, Miguel Borja scored two goals for River’s victory against Racing.

ADVANCE
SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Boca #Juniors #great #goal #Sebastian #Villa #champion #River #shook #hand

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Virtual sessions for “promoting Emiratisation”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.