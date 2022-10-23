Boca Juniors, with a great goal from Sebastian Villa, champion: River shook his hand

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Sebastián Villa celebrates with Boca.
Sebastián Villa celebrates with Boca.
The xeneize team was crowned this Sunday in Argentine soccer.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 23, 2022, 05:07 PM
Boca Juniors was crowned champion of Argentine soccer after drawing 2-2 against Independiente at La Bombonera, and after Racing missed a penalty at the end against River Plate.
The title had Colombian color: Sebastian Villa he scored Boca’s key goal, from a free kick. Meanwhile, Miguel Borja scored two goals for River’s victory against Racing.
ADVANCE
SPORTS
October 23, 2022, 05:07 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Boca #Juniors #great #goal #Sebastian #Villa #champion #River #shook #hand
Leave a Reply