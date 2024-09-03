Johnson: Ukrainian Armed Forces face collapse due to inability to replace losses in manpower

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are facing collapse due to the inability to replenish losses in human strength. This was stated by former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) analyst Larry Johnson on the YouTube channel Dialogue Works.

The former analyst believes that the situation of the Ukrainian military is now “on the brink of death”, but many do not want to admit it. According to Johnson, this situation can no longer change in Kyiv’s favor.

“Ukraine does not have the capacity to recruit 30,000 people every month and place them in a safe place where they can train for three to six months and then be ready for combat,” he said.

Earlier, the Welt publication, citing the Washington Institute for the Study of War, reported that the Russian military had made the greatest advance in the special military operation zone at the end of the summer. It was noted that 477 square kilometers came under the control of the Russian army in a month.