From: Kilian Beck

Donald Trump tells Fox News how his wife Melania and his youngest son Barron found out about the shooting. The assassination attempt is considered a key moment before the US election.

Washington DC – Even weeks after the Attempted assassination attempt on him in July speaks former US President Donald Trump US media that are sympathetic to him are emotionally charged about it. In an interview with the Republican home and court broadcaster FoxNews He now spoke about the reaction of his youngest son Barron and his wife Melania Trump. Barron learned about the shooting of his father on the tennis court, Trump claimed. Melania watched the rally and the shooting on television. The assassination is considered one of the key moments of the US election campaign between Trump and US President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Melania Trump returned to the public eye after the assassination attempt on her husband Donald. © Mark Hertzberg/ZUMA Press Wire/Imago

Barron Trump, according to his father Donald, learned of the assassination on the tennis court

Trump claimed that 18-year-old Barron ran from the tennis court to his mother as soon as he heard that his father had been shot and asked: “What’s going on?” The former First Lady had already seen the ex-president being shot at live on television. The shooter, who fired from outside the security ring secured by Trump’s personal security, missed Trump several times. Trump was injured in the ear.

Barron Trump in May 2024 at the Oxford Academy’s graduation ceremony in Florida. © IMAGO/JIM RASSOL/THE PALM BEACH POST

Son Barron “loves his father” – Donald Trump believes Melania “likes” him

Barron Trump “loves his father,” said the former president. In an earlier conversation with the broadcaster, Trump said of the former First Lady’s reaction: Her reaction that she did not know what to say when he first spoke to her after the assassination was a “good sign,” because it means that his wife “likes him.” Former advisor Anthony Scaramucci, on the other hand, claims that Melania Trump hates her husband and is hoping for a Harris victory in the election. US election hope. Melania Trump herself stated after the assassination in a X Statements expressed his “passion,” “ingenuity,” and “love for music.”

However, the recent conversation between former President Trump and Fox News mainly revolved around his photo book “Save America,” which was published in early September. In it, Trump tells his view of the assassination and explains what he plans to do politically in a second term, the US broadcaster reported. CBSAmong other things, he threatens in the book Facebookfounder Mark Zuckerberg. In the past, Trump has repeatedly raged against the rules of the social media company Meta, which is run by Zuckerberg.

Does Trump believe he has “every right” to interfere in the US election?

One sentence from Trump in particular caught people’s attention during the conversation: he said he had “every right” to interfere in the 2020 presidential election. He is currently facing charges of interference in the electoral process in the US state of Georgia. US media then speculated whether Trump had confessed live on television.

Since Vice President Kamala Harris’ candidacy for the presidency and Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the election campaign, Trump’s republican for a new campaign strategy. Previously, they had sharply attacked US President Joe Biden, who in July was still sticking to his candidacy in the fall, for his obvious, age-related lapse. (kb)