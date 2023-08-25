The US Department of Justice sued the aerospace company on Thursday SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, for discriminate refugees and asylum seekers in their process of hiring.

The lawsuit alleges that, from at least September 2018 through May 2022, SpaceX discouraged such individuals from applying for jobs and refused to hire or consider them because of their citizenship status, something contrary to the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).

In its announcements and public statements, SpaceX erroneously maintained that under “export control laws”could only hire U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents, holders of a “green card”.

The Department of Justice stressed in its statement that these federal regulations do not impose such restrictions on hiring.

“Furthermore, asylees and refugees’ permission to live and work in the United States does not expire, and under export control laws, they are on equal footing with citizens and legal permanent residents“, added that note.

The Department of Justice noted that asylees and refugees have overcome many challenges in their lives and that unlawful discrimination in employment, due to their citizenship status, “I shouldn’t be one of them.”

“Through this lawsuit we will hold SpaceX accountable for its illegal practices and seek a remedy that allows asylees and refugees to compete fairly for job opportunities,” the US judicial authorities said.

That note highlighted that as SpaceX works with certain assets such as software, technology and technical data considered as export controlled items, must comply with export control laws and regulations.

According to those regulations, asylees, refugees, lawful permanent residents, U.S. citizens and nationals Those who work for US companies can access export-controlled items without US Government authorization, so asylees and refugees should not be treated any differently.

