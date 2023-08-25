Chipmaker Nvidia beat quarterly expectations, posting revenue of $13.5 billion, more than $2 billion above the $11.2 billion forecast by Wall Street analysts. This success comes at a time of extraordinary interest around generative AI, a trend that Nvidia has managed to capture thanks to new specifically dedicated products such as the H100 GPUs. Unlike some competitors such as Intel, Micron Technologies and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Nvidia has decided to focus a significant portion of its investment and development efforts on chips capable of supporting AI systems, rather than investing solely for share market in industries with already existing demands, such as data centers. Generative AI systems require enormous computing power, for which specialized chips capable of performing specific tasks and calculations are needed. This high demand caused a shortage of such chips, which proved to be beneficial for Nvidia. “A new era of computing has begun. Enterprises around the world are moving from general purpose computing to accelerated computing and generative AI,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, in a press release regarding the second earnings. quarter.

Shares of the company rose 6.3% in post-market trading after hitting a new all-time high the previous day ahead of the earnings report. Overall, the company’s share price has tripled this year. In late May, the company became the first chipmaker to be valued at $1 trillion, capitalizing on the advantage of adopting generative AI, as investors bet Nvidia would be a major beneficiary. The company also announced a $25 billion worth of share repurchase plan. However, strong demand has created some supply constraints for Nvidia. The company outsources the production of its chips to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Analysts estimate that demand for Nvidia’s prized AI chips outstrips supply by at least 50%, and believe this imbalance will persist for the next few quarters. The company increased spending on long-term procurement, with purchasing commitments of $11 billion, Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress said on a corporate earnings conference call.