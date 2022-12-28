This step comes after Japan, India and Malaysia announced the intensification of bases for arrivals from China in the past 24 hours due to an increase in coronavirus infections there.

Japan said it would require arrivals from China to present a negative COVID-19 test, while Malaysia imposed more monitoring and follow-up measures.

“There are growing concerns in the international community about the current increases in COVID-19 infections in China and the lack of data transparency … announced by the People’s Republic of China,” the officials said, according to Reuters.

According to the agency, some hospitals and funeral homes in China are facing pressure as the virus has spread largely across the country.

However, official data revealed that China recorded only one death from Covid-19 disease within 7 days until Monday, which raises doubts among health and population experts about government data, according to Reuters.

The US Supreme Court had ruled to maintain the US government’s two-year-old policy, which invokes health precautions related to Covid, to prevent hundreds of thousands of immigrants from entering the country, especially at the border with Mexico.

The decision to install the procedure known as “Article 42”, albeit temporarily, defused a crisis in front of President Joe Biden’s administration, with thousands of immigrants gathering at the southern border in the hope of canceling the article and allowing asylum requests to be registered.

And the court accepted, by a vote of 5 to 4, a petition from 19 states that said they would witness a massive influx of immigrants if “Article 42” was canceled, which makes the border with Mexico open.

The court said the policy introduced under former President Donald Trump would remain in place pending its decision on a lawsuit in February challenging a scheme to overturn Section 42.

After the Supreme Court’s decision, he urged the White House on Tuesday to reform the US immigration system.