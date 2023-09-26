The US includes alias ‘Chiquito Malo’, leader of the ‘Gulf clan’, on the Clinton list

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Rewards for information on ‘Siopas’ and ‘Chiquito Malo’ were raised.
Rewards for information on ‘Siopas’ and ‘Chiquito Malo’ were raised.
Jobanis de Jesús Ávila Villadiego is one of the most wanted criminals in Colombia.
The United States announced this Tuesday the inclusion in the feared Clinton List of the new leader of the Gulf Clan alias ‘Chiquito Malo’ for cocaine trafficking and their connections to drug cartels based in Mexico.
The announcement from the United States Department of the Treasury also includes 9 other members of the Sinaloa Cartel accused of trafficking fentanyl.
In his announcement, The Treasury Department assures that the current leader of the Gulf Clan supplies cocaine to the main drug trafficking organizationsincluding the Sinaloa Cartel.
Also, remember that alias ‘Chiquito Malo’ is accused in two district courts in the United States. One of them is Florida, where he is accused of cocaine trafficking. The second, the Department recalls, is New York, where he faces an accusation for, among other things, being involved in a “continuing criminal enterprise.”
“Jobanis de Jesús Ávila Villadiego was designated by OFAC pursuant to EO 14059 for having participated or attempted to participate in activities or transactions that have materially contributed or represent a significant risk of materially contributing to the international proliferation of illicit drugs or their means of production,” the Treasury Department said.
SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI
TIME CORRESPONDENT
WASHINGTON
