US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson wrote on Friday that no text would be agreed on renewing military funding for Ukraine.

Johnson said, in a letter to representatives, that the Senate “seems unable to reach an agreement,” adding that the Republican Party would not approve it in any case in the House of Representatives, and this means that it would “arrive dead.”

The Senate was close to reaching a bipartisan agreement that would provide massive aid to the Ukrainian military.

At the insistence of Republicans, President Joe Biden's Democratic Party agreed to link the aid law with a wide-ranging package of security changes on the border between the United States and Mexico.

With this, the complex negotiations, which were intended to give Republicans a key victory in their demands to combat illegal immigration into the United States in exchange for maintaining Biden's foreign policy goal of helping Ukraine, now appear to have collapsed.

Trump questioned Washington's support for the war efforts in Ukraine. He put the fear of illegal immigration at the heart of his election campaign.

Former Republican President Donald Trump, who appears to be the likely Republican candidate to run in the presidential elections next November, expressed his opposition this week to the broad border reforms being negotiated in the Senate, saying they were “meaningless,” although senior Republicans said that The proposed measures would represent the toughest new restrictions on border crossings in years.

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives indicated that Republicans will seek to remove Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas starting next week.

Johnson wrote that a vote to impeach Mayorkas would be held “as soon as possible.”

Even if the House of Representatives passes the charges, convicting Mayorkas in the Senate is impossible because 51 out of 100 members of the Senate are Democrats.