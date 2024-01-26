According to the president of the court, Henrique Figueira, the new addresses will be chosen with the help of intelligence teams

The TRE-RJ (Regional Electoral Court of Rio de Janeiro) is working to remove 50 polling stations from areas dominated by organized crime in the West Zone of the capital of Rio de Janeiro. According to the organization's president, Henrique Carlos de Andrade Figueira, the militia members form a kind of “electoral corral” in the regions and threaten voter security.

“We are going to re-study all the electoral zones in conflict areas because we know that there is this pressure, especially in militia areas. […] In the past, they talked about a halt vote for the colonels. Today we are talking about militiamen’s electoral corrals”said Henrique Figueira in an interview with the newspaper The globe published this Friday (January 26, 2024).

According to the judge, the address changes will be made based on intelligence data from the federal, highway, civil and military police, as well as federal and state public ministries.

“We have to guarantee the safety of voters, giving them complete freedom to vote without any type of pressure. In fact, not only theirs, but also that of the candidates during the election campaign. I talk about people’s freedom to come and go in general”declared the president of the court.

When he was still electoral inspector, Henrique Figueira became aware of a complaint from voters who were unable to vote at a certain school, located in a region dominated by militiamen in Rio de Janeiro. The court's intelligence core, however, discovered that the electoral zone belonged to a safe region.

The hypothesis defended by the technicians was that the complaint had been made by a criminal group that would try to transfer the electoral zone to an address under paramilitary command.

“It will be this intelligence office that will feed us with accurate data to make the changes we deem necessary to the polling places”he said.

The judge also defended that community residents themselves work as poll workers and presidents of voting stations. In the judge's opinion, those who live in the region will know how to deal better with “some situation relevant to the location”. He does not rule out, however, the greater participation of magistrates in the problem.

“We have to bring judges, even if they do not work in the electoral area, to work with us, as well as prosecutors. We know that the life of the magistrate in the court he serves is very difficult, but it will be with his help that we will be able to organize the voting structure for the exercise of democracy through voting”he said.