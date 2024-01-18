The United States has deported, in the last eight months, nearly half a million migrants who failed to demonstrate a “legal basis” to remain in the countryThe US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported this Wednesday.

In a statement, the DHS explained that between last Monday and January 18, They have made several flights with migrants deported from the United States to Central American countries and Venezuela.

Caravan of migrants advancing towards the border with the United States.

The number of expulsions now totals more than 482,000 since last May.

Among those deported were adults and families who had no legal basis to stay in the country.

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE), in charge of deportations, has multiplied the number of flights with deportees since last May 12, when Title 42 was no longer implemented, a measure that allowed the immediate expulsion of undocumented immigrants for health reasons.

(We invite you to continue reading: The buyer of narco-ships from the 'Gulf clan' who ended up caught by the DEA).

Of the total number of expelled people in the last eight months (482,000), more than 100,000 were deported in the last two months.

Among the 482,000 deportees are migrants sent directly to Venezuela, after the US resumed direct repatriations of citizens to that country last October, after four years of suspending that practice.

The number of deportees since last May exceeds the number of foreigners sent to their country in the entire fiscal year 2019.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

*With information from EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO