Leonardo, the Capital Group fund buys 3%: the scenarios

The American investment fund Capital Group Companies has acquired a stake in Leonardo, exceeding the 3% stake, as reported by the newspaper “Sole 24 Ore”. The US investor shows interest in the Italian company specializing in aerospace, defense and security, especially after the significant increase in the value of Leonardo's shares on the stock exchange. This interest grows further following Leonardo's recent initiatives in Europe, including the partnership with the German company Knds, and in view of the presentation of the new industrial plan by the CEO Roberto Cingolani on February 24th during the board meeting.



The company is also at the center of attention for the contract worth over three billion dollars signed by its US subsidiary, Leonardo Drs, with the United States Navy. This contract concerns the supply of integrated electric propulsion systems for Columbia class submarines. In yesterday's trading session, Leonardo closed on Piazza Affari maintaining stability at 17.05 euros per share (-0.26%), while the Ftse-Mib index recorded a loss of 0.79%. The value of Leonardo's shares has more than doubled in the space of a year, marking an increase of around 17%, with notable growth in the first half of January, reaching around +14%.

