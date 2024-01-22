The US Supreme Court has allowed federal authorities to remove razor wire that Texas officials previously installed along parts of the border with Mexico to combat the unfettered entry of migrants into the country. The TV channel reported this on January 22 CBS News.

It is noted that last year a lower court prohibited the federal government from removing razor wire installed by Texas National Guard soldiers. But now, by a vote of five to four, the Supreme Court has suspended that decision. All at the request of US President Joe Biden's administration, which claims that the razor wire is preventing the Border Patrol from processing migrants on American soil and “helping those who may be in trouble.”

“Federal law requires the Border Patrol to process migrants who enter the U.S. illegally to determine whether they should be deported, transferred to another federal agency, sent to a long-term immigration detention center, or released pending determination of their asylum claims. Texas state officials do not have the legal authority to make such decisions,” the publication explains.

At the same time, Texas authorities say that this wire at least somehow stopped migrants from swimming across the Rio Grande and entering the country illegally. At the same time, even it does not stop some from crossing the border, and groups climb under it, often cutting themselves in the process.

Earlier, on January 12, the Texas National Guard denied US Federal Border Patrol agents access to the area on the border with Mexico. It is noted that the Texas National Guard has taken control of Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, where Border Patrol agents have been holding migrants before departure in recent weeks. Texans are denying entry to federal employees and preventing them from performing their duties.

Later, The Washington Post (WP), citing experts, wrote that the conflict between the White House and the Texas administration raises increasing concerns about an armed confrontation on the border with Mexico. Southern Methodist University political scientist Cal Jillson noted that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's actions are consistent with his long-standing efforts to limit federal power in the states.

Earlier, on January 10, American businessman Elon Musk said that US authorities would soon use citizens' homes to house illegal migrants. This is how he commented on the news that the Boston state authorities have asked the Americans to accommodate migrants due to the growing housing crisis in the country.

On January 4, Elon Musk accused the White House of encouraging illegal migration. According to him, the actions of the US government led by President Joe Biden led to the worst results.

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson on January 3 called Washington's current strategy on migration issues a lawlessness. After a trip to the state of Texas, which borders Mexico, he stressed that the American administration wants to confront a governor “who is trying to protect residents, do the right thing and provide security.”

On December 26, Rep. Jeff Van Drew said that during the Biden administration, the number of illegal aliens has exceeded the population of New Jersey (more than 9.2 million people).

In early October, journalist Tomi Lahren called the open border with Mexico a dangerous US adventure. She noted that under the Biden administration, a record number of migrants have arrived at the southern border of the United States. In 2021 and 2022, the number of displaced people amounted to more than 2.3 million people. The United States faced more than 1.2 million migrants in fiscal year 2023.