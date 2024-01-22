Brunella Horna started 2024 in the best way. She received a new member of her family, her son Alessio, the result of her marriage to Richard Acuña. Every day, the presenter shares her journey as a new mother and is surprised by the little things she experiences with her little one. Just 60 days after her birth, the businesswoman shared a piece of information that surprised more than one person. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Brunella Horna say about her son?

Through his official Instagram profile, Horna showed how excited you are that your baby is two months old. She also revealed that despite her young age, she no longer wears three-month-old clothes and will have to put them aside. Now, Alessio uses clothes for babies from six to nine months old.

“Baby is already wearing six-month-old clothes. And he just has two; “Everything I bought him for three months he never used,” he wrote along with a photograph of the minor.

Brunella shared how the new clothes look on her baby. Photo: Instagram / Brunella Horna

Will Brunella Horna return to 'America Today'?

Although there is no start date for the new season of 'America today', Ethel Pozo assured that Brunella Horna will continue as one of the hosts of the América Televisión magazine.

Until now, the production of the program continues to prepare the details of the next broadcast in 2024. On Instagram, Armando Tafur shared a photograph where Camucha Negrete is seen being the protagonist.