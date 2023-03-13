The US government will give account holders at the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) access to all their assets from Monday. The federal government agency FDIC, the Ministry of Finance and the central bank report this in a joint statement on Sunday evening (local time). With this they say they want to nip further contamination of the financial system in the bud.
