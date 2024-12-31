Flags are lowered to half-mast following the death of former US President Jimmy Carter

Biden advises Trump to learn “decency, decency, decency” from the late Jimmy Carter There will be a state funeral and wake at the Capitol, by decision of the outgoing president, a friend of Carter



12/30/2025



Updated 12/31/2025 at 06:37h.





The death of Jimmy Carter has given the United States a brief respite from the political divisions that have consumed it in recent years. In a rare gesture in these times, all the living former presidents joined together seamlessly to pay tribute…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only