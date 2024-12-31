12/31/2025 at 07:03 a.m.





















He deserves it. There was no person, guest or Sevilla fan in the packed Sánchez-Pizjuán stands who did not recognize the obvious: Jesús Navas had earned that last tribute in his own right toasted at home, by those people who…







Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only