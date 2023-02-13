Monday, February 13, 2023
The US does not know if the last three flying objects shot down are Chinese

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 13, 2023
in World
balloons

The United States recovered the first artifact (a Chinese balloon) at sea. (Reference image)

The United States recovered the first artifact (a Chinese balloon) at sea. (Reference image)

This Sunday, the US government shot down a new unidentified flying object.

The United States Department of Defense is currently unaware of the origin of the three devices shot down in the last three days in the US and Canada and cannot yet confirm whether they are Chinese, as was the spy balloon shot down on the 4th.

In a telephone press appearance, the US Undersecretary for Defense and Hemispheric Affairs, Melissa Dalton, explained that the remains of the three artifacts will now be analyzed to try to find out their origin and use, and stressed that “we do not There has been collateral damage in none of the operations in the last week.”

As Dalton and the head of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) explained, General Glen VanHerck, some of the remains of the object shot down today in Michigan have possibly fallen into Canadian waters of Lake Huron, and are in constant contact with the government of that country, both for the demolition operations and for the collection of remains.

