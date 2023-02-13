Three people died in separate skiing accidents in Savoie and Haute-Savoie in the French Alps on Sunday. This is reported by the mountain rescue services.
A British tourist who was on holiday in Meribel (Savoie) died in the early afternoon. The 50-year-old man, who was outside the track, had a heavy fall. He suffered cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second skier died in Haute-Savoie. It was a 21-year-old American young man who was also skiing off-piste, according to the Chamonix mountain rescue service, who came into action around 10.25 am.
Finally, in the afternoon, a third fatal accident occurred in the Aiguille Croche sector, on the border with the Savoie, south of Mégève. The victim was a 59-year-old ski tourist from the area.
The Chamonix mountain rescue brigade came into action a total of eight times on Sunday.
