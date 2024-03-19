The authorities of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, have passed policies that will allow them to limit their cooperation with federal immigration authorities. The city council, made up only of Democrats, unanimously approved an order that prevents local police, and any other city officials, from questioning a person's immigration status.

Based on the foregoing, unless required by state or federal law, or under a court order, People will not have to respond regarding their immigration status. Contrary to what happens in states like Florida, where the authorities are obliged to find out this information.

In addition, Providing any information to Immigration and Customs Enforcement is prohibited (ICE) that could lead to civil or non-criminal actions related to immigration law.

The intention with this policy is to ensure that Lancaster continues to be a city where immigrants, asylum seekers and refugees can feel safe and have access to public services. In addition to being able to report any crime that is committed against them.

Regarding the initiative, Jaime Arroyo, vice president of the Lancaster council, told the media NBCthat the measures will not endanger anyone's safety, since Police will continue to cooperate with ICE if necessary.

Lancaster is willing to receive undocumented immigrants.

Trust Law, the measure in favor of immigrants

The initiatives supported by Lancaster are based on the so-called Trust Act that allows residents, regardless of their immigration status, to move without fear and use public services for their families.

Various organizations in favor of immigrant rights have expressed their support for this law, pointing out that Many undocumented immigrants have expressed concern about the possibility of having contact with the policefearing that their families could be separated.

Lancaster is an example of support for the law. Those who promote it consider that any person, regardless of their status, deserves safety, protection and refuge. Nevertheless, The authorities clarified that they are not a sanctuary city, but only a welcoming one.

Finally, it should be said that, according to the media Telemundo, In Lancaster, 40 percent of the population identifies as Hispanic and even about 11 percent do not speak English well.