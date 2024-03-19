













Mushoku Tensei: when it premieres, at what time and how to watch the second part of the second season









It won't be long until the father of modern isekai returns: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation. If you can't wait to see the new adventures that Rudeus and Sylphiette will have, here we tell you the release date and all the important details of this adaptation.

With 12 episodes in this second partseason 2 will have a total of 25 episodes, one more than the first. This may be a sign that the rest of the seasons, if any, will maintain a similar length.

When does the first episode of the second season part two of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation?

The second season of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation will return to our screens on Sunday, April 7, 2024. So very soon continue enjoying this production by Studio Bind, which was founded specifically to do justice to this adaptation.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation It has 26 light novel volumes, the last and final one was published in November 2022. Most of them have already been translated into English and This second half of the second season is expected to adapt from volume 10 to 12.

The reunion between Rudeus and Sylphiette will determine the course of the next chapterssince their relationship will be the main focus and everything seems to indicate that it will not be long until the third season that will adapt the teleportation labyrinth.

Mushoku Tensei: What time can I watch the second part of the second season?

The premiere time in Japan is midnight, however, the premiere time in different parts of Latin America differs depending on where we are. And as we know that there is a lot of community waiting for the isekaiwe tell you the times when it could be released if it is delivered in simulcast format:

Mexico: 9:00 am

El Salvador: 9:00 am

Costa Rica: 9:00 am

Nicaragua: 9:00 am

Honduras: 9:00 am

Guatemala: 9:00 am

Peru: 10:00 am

Ecuador: 10:00 am

Colombia: 10:00 am

Panama: 10:00 am

Venezuela: 11:00 am

Dominican Republic: 11:00 am

Puerto Rico: 11:00 am

Paraguay: 11:00 am

Bolivia: 11:00 am

Cuba: 11:00 am

Chile: 12:00 pm

Argentina: 12:00 pm

And you, from where will you see Mushoku TenseYo?

Where I can see Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation?

The distribution license in America of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Crunchyroll has it in America. In fact, if you haven't seen it yet, the entire first season is available completely free on said platform, without the need to sign up for a subscription.

In addition, the first part of the second season is also available on this platform, so you can also find the new chapters of this second part there.

What is it about Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation?

The official Crunchyroll synopsis is as follows:

“When a bus runs over a 34-year-old young man who hasn't achieved much in his life, his story doesn't end there. Having been reincarnated as a child, Rudy will take advantage of every opportunity to live the life he always wanted. With the help of his friends, some newly acquired magical abilities, and the courage to do the things he has always dreamed of, he embarks on an epic adventure, with his past experience intact!”.

Rudeus, what other adventures, learnings and dangers await our protagonist in this new adaptation?

