Washington (agencies)

Yesterday, the Chief of Staff of the US Army confirmed that he opposes removing the Quds Force, affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, from the US “terror” list, which is one of Tehran’s conditions for returning to the 2015 nuclear agreement. General Mark Milley told Congress, “In my personal opinion, I think The Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards is a terrorist organization, and I do not support removing it from the list of terrorist organizations.” The administration of President Joe Biden is trying to salvage the “nuclear deal”, which aims to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. It seems that the negotiations have entered their final stage, but they are still stumbling on a number of key points.