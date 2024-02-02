US Senator Cardin called Prime Minister Orban the most unreliable ally in NATO

American Democratic Senator Ben Cardin called Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban the “least reliable” NATO ally and proposed imposing sanctions against him. This is reported by Bloomberg.

“Orban, who has once again shown himself to be the least reliable member of NATO, has also unduly delayed the European Union’s decision to provide much-needed economic assistance to Ukraine,” Cardin said.