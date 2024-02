Friday, February 2, 2024, 1:42 p.m.



| Updated 1:47 p.m.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

A court in Jaén is investigating alleged group sexual abuse of two minors in Los Villares for which five young people have been arrested, and for one of them, 16 years old, it has been agreed to confinement in a center for juvenile offenders, according to . ..