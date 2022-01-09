CR Cartagena Monday, 10 January 2022, 00:44



Being able to work under pressure and solve problems are some of the skills that university graduates in Egypt, Jordan and Algeria must improve in order to reduce the current unemployment rate in these countries. This is reflected in the first results of the European Stream project, financed with one million euros by the European Union and of which the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT) is a part.

According to sources from this institution, researchers from different disciplines from six countries are working with the aim of promoting a generation of “globally exposed” university graduates.

It is a concept that refers to people “with social and cognitive skills combined with academic skills, better prepared for the job market and able to integrate effectively into a diverse and multicultural ecosystem.” This has been explained by the UPCT researcher Ruth Herrero, from the Department of Thermal and Fluid Engineering.

Data handling



The results of the first work package of the project, developed in the last twelve months, reveal that employers need professionals with very specific skills. Among them are the ability to learn, the interpretation and handling of data, and the appropriate application of theoretical knowledge to professional practice.