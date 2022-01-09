Clock in Beijing shows the days and hours remaining for the opening of the Winter Olympics in the Chinese capital| Photo: EFE/EPA/WU HONG

In February, Beijing will become the first city in history to have hosted both the Winter and Summer Olympics.

It will have been 13 and a half years since the Chinese capital hosted the Summer Olympics when the opening ceremony on the 4th of June kicks off the winter contests, enough time for the perception of China to change and so do political pretensions. of Beijing by organizing the biggest multi-sport events in the world.

If the desire to demonstrate soft power (power for issues that go beyond strength, the so-called hard power, such as culture and sports) remains the same, the Chinese posture now has less to do with the desire to obtain a seat at the table of the big ones. nations and more with the desire to play the cards in world geopolitics.

In the book “Sport, power and international relations” (Fundação Alexandre de Gusmão, 2008), the result of a thesis presented to the Rio Branco Institute, diplomat Douglas Wanderley de Vasconcellos described that China has used sport as a tool in its relations with other countries since at least the 1970s, when “ping-pong diplomacy” helped re-establish political contacts with the United States.

In 1979, China joined the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and in the following decade, when it returned to the Games after being absent since 1952, it took some pragmatic attitudes with the same objective of approximation. In 1980, he joined the US-led boycott of the Moscow Olympics and in 1988, he opposed North Korea’s support for the Seoul Summer Games.

At the same time, the country made a wide dissemination of the sport, with the objective of becoming an Olympic power (which it achieved: 11th place in the medal table of Seoul-1988, it was among the three countries with the most golds in all the Summer Olympics since Sydney-2000 and led in Beijing-2008), and also prepared to host major events.

The year 2001, when Beijing won the right to host the 2008 Summer Games, was also the year in which China, then the sixth economy in the world (today it is the second, and should be the first before the end of this decade ), joined the World Trade Organization (WTO).

As Beijing-2008 was a kind of calling card for a repositioning of China in world geopolitics, along the lines of what South Korea achieved with the 1988 Games in Seoul, the communist dictatorship tried to show a more tolerant facet, succeeding freedom for foreign journalists and creating the infamous “protest parks” during the event, which protesters had to sign up for beforehand, which evidently didn’t work out: those who took the risk withdrew their registrations, were denied permission and/or were arrested.

Today, foreign correspondents report constant harassment and intimidation, and the heavy crackdown on protests in Hong Kong between 2019 and 2020, with the application of a severe national security law afterwards, gives little prospect that dissenting voices will be admitted in February. Not even the laughable protest parks were considered.

The response in Hong Kong and the persecution of the Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang are the main arguments for a diplomatic boycott that the United States and allies will carry out against the Beijing Winter Games (athletes from these countries will still participate in the disputes, but the respective governments will not send representatives to the Chinese capital).

The Chinese dictatorship has expressed discomfort in the face of these boycotts, but will not make concessions to circumvent the situation. On the contrary: she is willing to show that her way of doing things is a model to be followed.

Late last year, in response to a summit on democracy convened by US President Joe Biden, to which it was not invited (as was Russia), Beijing released a statement called “China: Democracy That Works,” in which it claimed that its political system is democratic and superior to that of the West.

Steven Lee Myers, The New York Times Beijing bureau chief, highlighted in an article published last year that, contrary to what happened before the 2008 Olympics, “practically no one today believes that holding the Games will moderate the behavior of the China”.

“Back then, Chinese leaders at least promised concessions to basic democratic freedoms to show that they would be worthy hosts. The current leader, Xi Jinping, is much more confident, and is neither inclined nor compelled to compromise. And China itself is no longer an emerging capitalist power, but the second largest economy in the world, competing head to head with the United States for global influence,” he argued.

Jennifer Hsu, a researcher at the University of New South Wales in Australia, highlighted in a recent article published on the website The Conversation that “China does not care what the West thinks”, and that the Beijing Winter Games will be another show of force, at a time when the country seeks to increase its geopolitical influence, than an opening to the world.

“China’s development model has long attracted the admiration of African countries, particularly for its form of state-directed capitalism. By hosting its second Olympics in less than 20 years, China is reinforcing that message to developing countries – that its development model works,” he explained. “The 2008 Olympics revealed the naivety of the international community: to believe that sport can bring about political change.”