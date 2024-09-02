There is now less and less time until the official presentation of Apple of the alleged new Mac mini modelwhich will most likely happen during the event It’s Glowtimescheduled for next week. The new design will bring with it important innovations, first of all the integration of the new proprietary M4 chipwhich until now has been the prerogative of the iPad Pro, thus ensuring greater computing power and high performance. To this would then be added a new design that is considerably compact and reduced in size, which however would bring with it the weight of some necessary compromises: let’s discover them together in detail.

Mac mini M4: Goodbye to USB-A Output? A reduction in size always involves a sacrifice in terms of internal components: as reported by the famous journalist Mark Gurman by Bloomberg in its newsletter Power Onthe next Mac mini model could indeed say forever goodbye to USB-A outputpresent in the previous generation of the device. Mac mini M4 Clearly not all is lost, since the Mac mini M4 will still feature a good five USB-C outputs (two for the front side and three reserved for the rear counterpart), one ethernet portone HDMI port and finally a headphone jack. According to the same journalist, the arrival of the Mac mini M4 units in Apple warehouses is currently indicated for the first weeks of the current month.