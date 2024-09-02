The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is blatantly disregarding Olympic idealsbut Russia will continue to follow the path of democratizing sports and removing unrealistic restrictions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Mongolian newspaper Onoodor.

“The current leaders of the International Olympic Committee, acting on the instigation of the West – primarily the United States – are blatantly disregarding the Olympic ideals they are supposed to defend. Instead of promoting the rights of athletes, the integrity and universality of the Olympic movement, they are clinging to their social position, power and personal prosperity,” Putin added.

“We will pursue greater democracy in the sports movement, strive to remove artificial barriers and restrictions, and expand the range of national and international sporting events.”