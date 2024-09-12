There is no good news for Radamel Falcao García at Millonarios. The injury he suffered last Sunday, when Alberto Gamero’s team tied 1-1 against Once Caldas in Manizales, could keep him out of at least the team’s next nine games.

According to the first report that the club had submitted, the ‘Tiger’ had a “muscle trauma in the calf of his right leg.” However, the issue could be more complicated. While awaiting official confirmation, after being examined by a radiologist, Falcao could have a tear that could keep him off the pitch for a month, according to VBar Caracol.

The matches that Falcao would miss with Millonarios

In that order of ideas, Radamel would miss the Liga games against La Equidad, Jaguares, Envigado, Deportivo Cali, Fortaleza and Santa Fe, in addition to the postponed game against América de Cali and the two-game Copa BetPlay round of 16 series against Atlético Bucaramanga.

Falcao had already been out for a month due to the fracture he suffered in his right hand in the game against Deportes Tolima, on August 2 at El Campín.

However, that time the ‘Tigre’ only missed one match, against Águilas Doradas in Sincelejo, since Millonarios had no competition in that period due to the holding of the U-20 Women’s World Cup, which forced the team to reschedule several matches.

This time, the tight schedule does affect Falcao’s participation, who would only be available for the last four dates, against Deportivo Pasto, Junior, Deportivo Pereira and Boyacá Chicó.

Falcao has played six of the eight matches that Millonarios played in this League. Apart from the game against Águilas, he was also absent against Alianza in Valledupar due to a family problem.

The ‘Tiger’ has already scored his first goal in the League, against Patriotas, on September 1st, with which he equalled Víctor Hugo Aristizábal as the Colombian all-time top scorer, with 346 goals.

