Unstable weather and precipitation They will gain strength on the Peninsula as the week progresses in which the entry will take place in 2025, according to the special prediction issued this Saturday by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

The public body has stated that Sunday the 29th and Monday the 30th They will be characterized by the predominance of stability in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, with weak rainfall in the southeast of the peninsula and the Strait area.

However, they have announced that it cannot be ruled out that on Monday these precipitations in the southeast will occur in the form of storms and will be locally strong, while they are also possible on Monday. some showers in points of western Galicia.

At the same time, maximum temperatures are expected to register few changes or fall slightly, while the frosts will gain in extent, affecting large areas of the northern half of the peninsula, the southern plateau and the southeastern mountains, being locally moderate on the plateau. North, Iberian system and Pyrenees.

On the other hand, at the start of the week there is a forecast of fog in large areas of the interior of the peninsula, being persistent in the northern plateau, depressions in the northeast and northern interior of Galicia, while the wind It will be weak with a predominance of the east and with some strong easterly intervals in the Strait.

In the Canary Islands, stable weather is expected with the presence of light haze, with east component wind and temperatures with few changes.

Looking ahead to Tuesday the 31st (New Year’s Eve), Wednesday the 1st (New Year’s Eve) and Thursday the 2nd, the Aemet has predicted an increase in instability in the southeast of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands, where there could be showers that could occasionally be accompanied by storms and be locally strong. on the southeast coasts; In the rest of the Peninsula, on Tuesday fog will continue persistently in the previously mentioned areas, tending to reduce in extent and persistence in the following days.

As we enter 2025, temperatures will generally remain unchanged, although Frosts will remain the norm in the northern half. As for the winds, generally weak winds are expected from the east, with a moderate rise in the Alboran Sea and the Strait, while in the extreme north of the peninsula they will strengthen and roll south, with probable intervals of strength on the coasts of Galicia.

In the Canary Islands, stability will continue with the haze in remission, as well as the wind from the east and temperatures with little change.

At the end of the week, from Friday the 3rd to Sunday the 5th, the meteorological agency has confirmed, with high uncertainty, that the most probable scenario points to the arrival of frontal systems from the Atlantic, with the probability of leaving widespread rainfall in Galicia and the Cantabrian Sea, without ruling out its advance towards the rest of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands at the conclusion of the weekend.

Likewise, they have focused on the probability that precipitation will be in the form of snow in mountainous areas of the northern half, while, in parallel, a rise in minimum temperatures is expected, which will result in less intense and extensive frosts.

In relation to the wind, it is expected that the majority be of western component, moderate and with probable intervals of consideration in areas of the extreme north of the peninsula, as well as in the lower Ebro and Ampurdán.

In the Canary Islands it is likely that dry weather continues and temperatures with few changes, although an increase in instability at the end of the weekly period with which 2025 will begin cannot be ruled out.