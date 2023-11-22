NY It is one of the most visited cities in the United States, receiving millions of tourists each year because it offers a huge variety of activities, first-class bars and restaurants, and great nightlife. But for the inhabitants, being in one of the most important metropolises in the world can make them feel that it is not possible to get away from stress, so it is good to know small relaxation spaces, such as this one. park little traveled.

High Line it’s a public park Built on a historic freight railway line elevated above the streets of West Side of Manhattanwhich opened in 2009 as a space where visitors can get away from the hustle and bustle of the city and get in touch with nature, art and design.

This place was saved from demolition by neighbors and is currently maintained almost entirely by donations that help operate and maintain the park.

High Line, the elevated park that not everyone knows in New York



High Line is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Lifts are located at four stations along the park, which can be explored through free guided tours led by teachers on Wednesdays and Saturdays. You can get to this place through stairs, ramps and elevators. From its website it is possible to review each of the accesses to find out if they are enabled for people with disabilities and also to know the public transport routes that lead to this site.

Visitors can arrive using their bicycle and leave it in the spaces located at street level near the stairs and it is important to say that access of these transports is not allowed on the elevated park.

It is also important to say that smoking is not allowed; use skateboards, roller blades or recreational scooters; walk on exposed railroad tracks; pluck flowers or plants; sit on the railings; consume alcohol, although there are some authorized areas for this; littering; throw objects from above; play amplified sound; obstruct entrances; carry out any type of commercial activity, unless you have authorization; record movies or take photographs with professional equipment; nor hold meetings of more than 20 people.

Walking dogs is also not permitted unless they are service pets. The reason for this measure, as explained on its website, is because the space was designed in such a way that rainwater can be directed towards the sewers, but dog urine, being very acidic, would end up deteriorating. the soil and would also damage the plants.

What is the little-known park in New York like?

He park It stretches 1.45 miles from Gansevoort St. to 34th St. on the west side of Manhattan. It was created in collaboration with the community and the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation. Admission is free and in the upper part you can find various food and drink vendors, but they are only open between April and October, except for the Shake Shack chain which is open all year round.

This park It simply invites you to stroll along its green spaces. But it also has some points of interest such as the Tiffany Foundation observation deck, a balcony that marks the point where the southern end of the line was cut in the 1980s. The 14th Street passage where at dusk you can enjoy an outdoor video program. A terrace where water previously accumulated. The Chelsea market passage where the famous Oreo cookie was invented. The steps to sit and have a small picnic. All while enjoying nature composed of apple trees, reeds and different roots and plants, which coexist with monumental works of art.

As a freight railway line High Line It was in operation from 1934 to 1980 and transported primarily meat, as well as agricultural products to the factories and warehouses of the industrial West Side.