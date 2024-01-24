Dr. Hamid Majoul Al Nuaimi, Director of the University of Sharjah, opened the University of Sharjah Exhibition for Employing People of Determination, which is organized by the University’s Resource Center for People with Disabilities and is a platform through which job seekers with people of determination and institutions that aspire to employ them and develop an inclusive employment environment meet.

The exhibition provides the opportunity for students and graduates of determination from various specializations and colleges to learn about a large number of currently available and future job opportunities in various leading local institutions and companies, and to facilitate the communication process with them.

More than 26 entities from various local governmental and private institutions and companies in the country are participating in the exhibition, with the aim of introducing students to the institution’s services, attracting them to the training and career opportunities available to them in various specializations, improving their skills and knowledge acquired during their studies at the university, and ensuring that they are provided with the best opportunities to help them in Joining the labor market.

Dr. Ahmed Falah Al-Amoush, Director of the Resource Center for People with Disabilities, stressed the importance of the center, which works to support and empower students of people of determination and provide them with the best academic, psychological, social, and functional practices. He explained that the university offers specialized courses, such as the Principles of Sign Translation course, as a university requirement to enhance community and university awareness of issues and affairs of people with disabilities. Disability, which contributes to strengthening its position locally, Arably, and regionally, as the number of graduates from the university exceeded 217 male and female students, and the number of current students reached 230 male and female students in various specializations, indicating that working with people of determination, caring for them, and empowering them requires everyone to join efforts to reach their maximum potential. Their abilities are empowered by the supportive and nurturing environment of the United Arab Emirates.