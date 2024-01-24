From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 01/24/2024 – 8:59

A survey carried out annually by BTG Pactual found that the price of clothes in Brazil is among the most expensive in the world. According to the Zara Index, which is the basis for the survey, the cost of clothing in the country is 3% more expensive than in the United States.

The result points to an increase in the cost of clothing in Brazil, as the same survey carried out last year showed that clothing prices in the country were 1% more expensive, compared to the North American market.

According to BTG, despite the increase in prices, Brazilians' purchasing power grew. This is because, according to the bank's analysis, there was a 9% appreciation of the real against the dollar, which makes the Brazilian product 85% more expensive than that charged in the United States. Last year, the same rate was 102%.

Only nine countries recorded higher prices compared to those practiced in Brazil. Switzerland tops the Zara index ranking. There, the price is 19% higher than that charged in the North American market. Other countries with higher prices are Saudi Arabia (9%), Thailand (7%), Mexico (5%) and Ecuador (3%).

The Zara index analyzes the prices of 12 products from the well-known store in 54 different countries where the brand operates. The same products from previous editions of the study are used as a basis so that comparisons can be made with previous years. The price charged in the United States is used as a basis for comparison with other countries.

The report released by BTG points out that, despite the expectation of good results in 2024, there is a debate in the market about the brand's marketing power versus the battle with increased sales from foreign retailers, such as Shein.

Shein

Compared to other fashion players, Shein has prices that are considered low by the Brazilian public. Still, the cost of clothes on the Chinese platform is 70% higher in Brazil, when compared to what is charged in the United States.

In the report, BTG analysts stated that the index result reflects how the Brazilian market remains one of the most expensive in the world in fashion retail.

“Combined with a potential increase in taxation, this should mean that Shein will compete on similar terms to local producers/retailers,” the analysts said in the report released to BTG clients.

The same analysts also highlighted that Shein “will face similar challenges in expanding local production capacity, although its speed to market and powerful social selling approach remain a major advantage in a competitive market.”

The report also provides information on price comparisons between fashion retailers operating in Brazil. Today, Shein has prices 28% lower than those charged by Renner, 31% lower than those charged by Riachuelo and 33% cheaper than those charged by C&A. The company tops the list of largest fashion retailers in the country.

BTG Pactual's estimate is that Shein will have reached R$10 billion in total volume transacted in Brazil in 2023, a growth of over 40% compared to the R$7 billion transacted in 2022.