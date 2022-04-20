The US Treasury announced the introduction of visa restrictions against 635 Russians

The US Treasury announced that it would introduce visa restrictions against 635 Russians. This is reported RIA News.

Earlier, the US Treasury Department introduced a new package of sanctions against Russia, they will affect 29 individuals and 40 legal entities. The US Treasury included 16 people in the sanctions lists, connected, in their opinion, with Otkritie Bank. Among them are the chairman of the board of the bank, Mikhail Zadornov, and the deputy chairman of the board, Nadiya Cherkasova.