The PGR accuses him of verbally assaulting and threatening Supreme Court ministers; watch it live on Poder360 YouTube channel

The plenary of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) begins to judge this Wednesday (20.Apr.2022) the criminal action against the federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) for statements against ministers of the Court.

Watch live:

The tendency is for Silveira to be condemned by most ministers. The possibility of the trial being suspended by a request for a view (more time to decide) is not ruled out.

The complaint against the deputy was presented by the PGR on February 17, 2021. The body considered that a video published by the congressman, the day before the complaint, contains statements that go beyond “the mere verbal excess, as they stir up followers and supporters” against the Supreme Court.

Here are the allegations made by the agency:

to carry out verbal aggressions and serious threats against Supreme Court ministers to favor self-interest (1 to 4 years penalty and fine);

incite the use of violence and serious threats to try to prevent the free exercise of the Legislative and Judiciary Powers (2 to 6 years penalty);

incite animosity between the Armed Forces and the STF (1 to 4 year sentence).

Here’s the intact of the PGR complaint (7 MB).

Knowing the probable conviction, Silveira tried to take the case from the Supreme Court. He asked to be tried by the Military Justice and for 9 of the 11 ministers to be declared impeded. The exceptions are Nunes Marques and André Mendonça, appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Luiz Fux, president of the Supreme Court, denied the impeachment request. He said the lawyer raised “only nonconformity with the decisions adopted by the STF”.

The deputy’s defense also tried to take the trial off the agenda, stating that the Court could not judge the case before analyzing appeals. STF minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the case, rejected on Tuesday (Apr 19) Silveira’s claims, and also set a fine for the congressman’s lawyer, Paulo César Rodrigues de Faria.

Silveira and also federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) tried to follow the judgment of the Supreme Court, but were barred. This is because a decision of the Court only allows lawyers from the parties to remain in the Court.

Understand

On February 16, 2021, Silveira recorded a video in which he cursed several Supreme Court justices. He also makes accusations against members of the Court, such as alleged receipt of money to make decisions.

The speeches cited Edson Fachin, Roberto Barroso, Alexandre de Moraes, Dias Toffoli, Gilmar Mendes and Marco Aurélio. Of the then composition of the Court, only Cármen Lúcia, Nunes Marques, Ricardo Lewandowski and Rosa Weber were not mentioned. Find out more in this report, in which there is a transcript of Silveira’s statements.

The congressman was arrested by order of Moraes on the same day the video was published. He spent almost 8 months under house arrest, being monitored by an electronic anklet.

In November 2021, Moraes revoked Silveira’s arrest and ordered the fulfillment of precautionary measures, including a ban on the use of social networks and on keeping in touch with others investigated in the investigation that investigates the existence of an alleged digital militia to attack the Supreme Court.

In March 2022, the minister ordered Silveira to use the electronic ankle bracelet again. He also prohibited the congressman from participating in public events, and only allowed him to leave Petrópolis (RJ), where he lives, to travel to Brasília because of his mandate.

The congressman put on the anklet on March 31. Silveira had refused to install the device the day before. He agreed to place the device after Moraes imposed a fine on the deputy of R$15,000 a day if the equipment was not fixed. Silveira slept in the Chamber to avoid carrying out the decision.