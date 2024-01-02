A Venezuelan immigrant who was arrested on December 26 near the US Capitol in Washington while carrying a machete and a knife is in the deportation process, immigration authorities reported this Tuesday.

José Leonardo Márquez, 23, is in custody of the deportation agency, The Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) said in a statement.

“Márquez represented a significant threat to people in and around the Capitol,” said that federal agency, specifying that the immigrant “will face deportation proceedings.”

On December 26, a Capitol Police officer observed that The Venezuelan was behaving strangely and, after a conversation between the two, he noticed that in addition to the machete and a knife he also had a brick.according to the police report.

The immigrant did not offer resistance, was accused of carrying dangerous and prohibited weapons, and transferred the next day to the custody of the ICE division that processes deportations, the report added.

The Venezuelan, who had entered the country illegally on an undetermined date and placewas initially detained by the Border Patrol on August 21, 2022 near El Paso (Texas).

However, Márquez was released the next day as part of the alternative to detention program due to the lack of accommodation.

In compliance with this program, Márquez appeared on October 5 in Washington before the ICE division that processes deportationsand was ordered to appear before an immigration judge.

EFE