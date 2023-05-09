AP: US to announce new $1.2bn military aid package for Ukraine on May 9

On Tuesday, May 9, the United States will announce a new $1.2 billion military aid package to Ukraine. It is reported by the Associated Press (AP), citing unnamed sources.

It is noted that the United States will announce the provision of long-term military assistance, which will be aimed at strengthening air defense. “Unlike American equipment, weapons and ammunition, which are sent to Ukraine from the Pentagon warehouses, these funds are planned to be spent in the coming months or even years to meet the future needs of Ukraine,” the agency’s interlocutors said.

According to the publication, US assistance will include air defense systems, ammunition for them and drones and funding for the maintenance of various systems.

Earlier, the researcher of US foreign policy in the field of international relations, Hal Brands, at the same time, announced the depletion of the American military machine because of Ukraine. “The United States is in a difficult position – it took Washington years to provide the amount of anti-tank missiles and other weapons that Ukraine used up in weeks,” he said.